Canaccord Genuity Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$24.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIOCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

