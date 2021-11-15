Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42. 1,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,226,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

