California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of MD opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

