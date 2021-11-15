California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $3.21 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Constellium as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

