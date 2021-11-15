California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,593 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Belden by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 16.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $67.51 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.