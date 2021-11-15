California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,879,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

