California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

