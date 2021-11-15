California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

