Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

CSTE stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.83. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 108,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 40.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 142,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

