Burt Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,053. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.34.

