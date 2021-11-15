Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $359,000.

Shares of IMCV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

