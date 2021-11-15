Burt Wealth Advisors Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,596 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 6.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.50. 20,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,271. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

