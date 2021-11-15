Burt Wealth Advisors Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.83. 8,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

