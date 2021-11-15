BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSRTF stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.