Brokers Set Expectations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHMI. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMI stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

