Brokers Issue Forecasts for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $217.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $145.66 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average is $203.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 616,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $287,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

