Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT at C$5.16

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.22.

XBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.