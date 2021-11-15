Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT at $90.63

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

VSCO stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 1,633,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

