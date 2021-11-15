Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $21.90

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 15,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

