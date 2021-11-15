Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,293.75

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,293.75 ($69.16).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:ITRK traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,122 ($66.92). 414,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,088. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,144.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.10.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

