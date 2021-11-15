Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $31.71

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

