Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Price Target at $358.00

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$8.86 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192. easyJet has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

