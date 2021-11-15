Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Price Target at $358.00

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$8.86 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192. easyJet has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

