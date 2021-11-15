Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Price Target at $53.75

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.71.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,627,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 62.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 139,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,029,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -324.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

