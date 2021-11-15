Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $23.57

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.65 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CRLBF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 1,487,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

