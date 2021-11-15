Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT at C$5.42

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

ERE.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,408. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.42. The company has a market cap of C$406.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

