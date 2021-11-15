Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $30.46

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,419. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

