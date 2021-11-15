Brokerages Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target at $33.17

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 47,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $14,010,350 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.