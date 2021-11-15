Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT at $12.48

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARESF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

