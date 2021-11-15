Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.74. 10,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem has a 12 month low of $92.51 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

