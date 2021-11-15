Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

TDC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

