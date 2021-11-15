Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $258.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

