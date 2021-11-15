Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $431.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.01 million and the lowest is $400.60 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $348.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 303,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

