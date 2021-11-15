Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. BRP reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1,248.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 116,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DOOO traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $90.82. 23,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

