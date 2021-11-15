Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,688. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,740,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

