Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report sales of $77.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.33 million and the highest is $77.97 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%.

Several research firms have commented on ALYA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ALYA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,402. The company has a market cap of $166.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

