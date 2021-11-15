Brokerages Anticipate Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

