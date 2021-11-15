Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $251.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.86 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 114,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,703. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,792,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

