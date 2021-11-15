Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce $97.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Points International posted sales of $56.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $358.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $372.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,175. The stock has a market cap of $252.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.11 and a beta of 1.52. Points International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

