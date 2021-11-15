Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post $1.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Boot Barn posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

BOOT stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,601 shares of company stock worth $3,157,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 62,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

