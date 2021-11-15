Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

