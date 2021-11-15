Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) vs. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Head-To-Head Review

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bridgewater Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Western Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.94%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 29.17% 15.08% 1.37% Great Western Bancorp 41.34% 17.97% 1.57%

Volatility and Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 4.57 $27.19 million $1.32 14.83 Great Western Bancorp $491.71 million 4.03 $203.26 million $3.67 9.80

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

