Bremer Bank National Association Sells 8,961 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.58 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

