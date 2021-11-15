Bremer Bank National Association Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.