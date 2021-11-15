Bremer Bank National Association Has $273,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in American Express were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $264,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 51.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,045.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 398,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $181.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

