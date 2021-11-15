Bremer Bank National Association Has $225,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Amundi purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $125.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,873 shares of company stock worth $16,329,426. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

