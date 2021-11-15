Bremer Bank National Association Buys 420 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

