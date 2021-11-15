Bread (BRD) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Bread has a market cap of $16.04 million and $464,593.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00222139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00087153 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.