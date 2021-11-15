BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect BrainsWay to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $130.79 million, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.77.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrainsWay stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of BrainsWay at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.