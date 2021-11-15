BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect BrainsWay to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $130.79 million, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrainsWay stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of BrainsWay at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

