BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

BP stock opened at GBX 340.90 ($4.45) on Friday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 200.20 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). Insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock valued at $105,595 in the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

