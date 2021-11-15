Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,911. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

